Monkeypox virus spreading via sexual content among men: WHO

The current outbreak of the monkeypox virus is primarily spreading through sex among men, the World Health Organization (WHO) has said, adding that the virus is "containable".

First reported on May 7 in the UK, monkeypox has rapidly spread to over a dozen countries, where the virus is typically not found unlike some countries in Central and West Africa, with about 200 confirmed and suspected cases. So far no-associated deaths have been reported.

The WHO has warned that the infection is likely to spread to more nations even as it expands surveillance. It further said that the identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox with no direct travel links to an endemic area "represents a highly unusual event".

"We've seen a few cases in Europe over the last five years, just in travelers, but this is the first time we're seeing cases across many countries at the same time in people who have not traveled to the endemic regions in Africa," Rosamund Lewis, who runs the WHO's smallpox research, said in a Q&A live-streamed on the health body's social media channels.

While the virus itself is not a sexually transmitted infection, which is generally spread through semen and vaginal fluids, the most recent surge in cases appears to have been spread among men who have sex with other men, WHO officials said, emphasizing that anyone can contract monkeypox, the CNBC reported.

"Many diseases can be spread through sexual contact. You could get a cough or a cold through sexual contact, but it doesn't mean that it's a sexually transmitted disease," Andy Seale, who advises the WHO on HIV, hepatitis, and other sexually transmitted infections, was quoted as saying.