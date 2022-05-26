Chicago's Best Hospitals to Work At

By- Outreach Xpert
Chicago is home to some of the highest-ranking hospitals in the U.S. These hospitals have an excellent reputation for their patient care and innovative research. They are also great places to work, offering impressive employee benefits and respectable salaries.
If you're interested in pursuing a career in the medical profession, these hospitals offer fantastic opportunities for growth and development. The care and attention to their patients are extended to their employees. Employees feel valued and listened to within an inclusive and people-oriented environment.
Securing a job at one of the best hospitals in Chicago can be challenging. It's essential to ensure your job application is up to date with a well-crafted resume.
Here are the best hospitals to work for in the Chicago area. This is based on job satisfaction, employee benefits, and salary.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Northwestern Memorial Hospital is an academic medical center in downtown Chicago that employs professionals representing almost every medical specialty. Ranked the 10th best hospital in the U.S., its pioneering research and world-class patient care make it a fascinating place to work.
Salary depends on job type, but on average, workers can expect to earn around $67K per year, a competitive salary compared to other hospitals. It offers benefits, such as tuition reimbursement and wellness services.
Rush University Medical Center
As one of Chicago's oldest health care institutions, Rush University Medical Center has a very esteemed reputation. It's nation-leading in its neurology and neurosurgery treatment and offers an average wage of $60K.
Rush University Medical Center prides itself on respecting its employees, investing in their futures, and helping them to grow and advance in their careers. They have frequent job openings, including technicians, nurses, clinical support staff, researchers, pharmacists, and administrators.
University of Chicago Medical Center
With flexible scheduling and generous benefits packages, the University of Chicago Medical Center is one of the best hospitals to work at in Chicago. They are committed to the educational growth of their employees, offering many training seminars and qualifications. Their average wage is around $65K.
Advocate Christ Medical Center
In 2021, Advocate Christ Medical Center achieved the Top Workplaces USA award, reflecting its commitment to its staff. The physical, mental, and emotional health support they offer employees extends to their families, which is a significant incentive for employee retention. The average salary is on the lower side at $60K, but the scope for progression in this workplace is noteworthy.
Loyola University Medical Center
Renowned as a nation-leading trauma, burn, and transplant center, Loyola offers exciting opportunities to those seeking a career in the medical profession. On average, the staff here earn around $62K. Their impressive benefits package includes training programs and resources to promote mental and financial well-being.
Here are some tips for securing a job in Chicago's Best Hospitals:
Research job openings.
Stay informed about the latest job openings in the Chicago area by visiting hospital websites or checking job sites for listings. Read the job description thoroughly to determine what skills and qualifications they require.
Improve your resume.
To improve your chances of securing a role, look out for additional volunteering, training, or studying opportunities. You can add any experience you gain to your resume to make you more employable.
Adapt your existing resume to suit the job posting by including keywords and emphasizing desirable skills and relevant employment history.
