Chicago's Best Hospitals to Work At

By- Outreach Xpert

Chicago is home to some of the highest-ranking hospitals in the U.S. These hospitals have an excellent reputation for their patient care and innovative research. They are also great places to work, offering impressive employee benefits and respectable salaries.

If you're interested in pursuing a career in the medical profession, these hospitals offer fantastic opportunities for growth and development. The care and attention to their patients are extended to their employees. Employees feel valued and listened to within an inclusive and people-oriented environment.

Securing a job at one of the best hospitals in Chicago can be challenging. It's essential to ensure your job application is up to date with a well-crafted resume. Use a resume builder to quickly and easily create your professional resume and land your next job at a Chicago hospital.

Best Hospitals to Work for in Chicago

Here are the best hospitals to work for in the Chicago area. This is based on job satisfaction, employee benefits, and salary.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Northwestern Memorial Hospital is an academic medical center in downtown Chicago that employs professionals representing almost every medical specialty. Ranked the 10th best hospital in the U.S., its pioneering research and world-class patient care make it a fascinating place to work.

Salary depends on job type, but on average, workers can expect to earn around $67K per year, a competitive salary compared to other hospitals. It offers benefits, such as tuition reimbursement and wellness services.

Rush University Medical Center

As one of Chicago's oldest health care institutions, Rush University Medical Center has a very esteemed reputation. It's nation-leading in its neurology and neurosurgery treatment and offers an average wage of $60K.

Rush University Medical Center prides itself on respecting its employees, investing in their futures, and helping them to grow and advance in their careers. They have frequent job openings, including technicians, nurses, clinical support staff, researchers, pharmacists, and administrators.