PUTIN'S STAMP AND THE $2 MILLION HEIST

A middle-aged man in a blue sweater and jeans hurries down a corridor at the Moscow district court in St. Petersburg, heading toward the exit. It is December 2021.

A modest private lawyer now, Aleksei Leonardov was a promising young official in the administration of St. Petersburg Mayor Anatoly Sobchak back in the wild days following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Unlike many of his colleagues from those days, Leonardov did not go on to become president or prime minister of Russia or to head a huge state oil or gas conglomerate.

"What can you tell us about bribery in the Sobchak administration?" a Current Time correspondent asks. "Did you work for the committee that was headed by Vladimir Putin?"

It wasn't the first time this journalist had approached Leonardov with such questions. The lawyer had already blocked him on social media.

Leonardov's legal career began in the early 1990s under St. Petersburg’s External Relations Committee (KVS), which Putin had been handpicked to lead by Sobchak. By the time the young lawyer left the committee, it was ensnared in one of its first bribery scandals under Putin's watch -- one that saw Lenoardov charged with graft linked to a scheme to funnel $2 million in illicit cash out of Russia through a company founded by the committee.

Back at the St. Petersburg courthouse, Leonardov quickly scans a list of questions the correspondent hands him and then tosses it on a bench.

"You've got the wrong guy," he says before turning away and striding out of the building.

This report is the second installment of an investigative project by Current Time and RFE/RL's Russian Service examining the scandals and scams that swirled around Vladimir Putin and his associates during his tenure as a St. Petersburg city official in the 1990s.

Putin, who has been president or prime minister of Russia since 1999, often has strong words for corrupt officials in his public pronouncements. In a 2008 meeting with senior legislators, the president said they should "have their paws cut off." In 2012, he said corrupt officials "need to be hanged," adding, "But that is not our way."

And yet corruption allegations have featured prominently throughout Putin's decades in government. Some of the earliest stem from Putin's term, from 1991 to 1996, as chairman of the St. Petersburg External Relations Committee (KVS), which had the power to negotiate and incentivize lucrative investment and trade deals with foreign partners.