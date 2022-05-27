Russian Forces Make New Push in Eastern Ukraine

"We believe that Russian forces have been able to seize most of northeastern Sievierodonetsk," the U.S. defense official said. "But they haven't been able to cut it completely off because the Ukrainians are still fighting over it."

Ukrainian officials on Thursday acknowledged Russia was making a push to surround its troops fighting in the east with advances both on Sievierodonetsk and the nearby city of Lysychansk.

"Russia has the advantage, but we are doing everything we can," General Oleksiy Gromov, with Ukraine's general staff, told Reuters.

"It is clear that our boys are slowly retreating to more fortified positions. We need to hold back this horde," added Luhansk province Governor Serhiy Gaidai.

Food shortages

Russia’s renewed push on the ground in Ukraine comes as a growing number of Western countries are calling out Moscow for expanding the war by exacerbating the international food crisis.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Thursday accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of "trying to hold the world to ransom" by blocking shipments of grain from Ukrainian ports — a move Ukraine has described as blackmail.

A top U.S. defense official was equally blunt, telling reporters Thursday that Russia is “weaponizing food.”

“This is just another part of a brutal way of prosecuting a completely unprovoked war,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said.

“I guess we shouldn't be surprised by that, since they've weaponized everything else, including lies and information, but they're weaponizing it [grain reserves],” he said. “The administration is in discussions with our international partners and allies about how best to address this.”

Pentagon officials estimate that about 22 million tons of grain are currently in Ukrainian ports and ready for shipment but have been stopped because of the Russian blockade.