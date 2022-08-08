China expands military drills near Taiwan

China's People's Liberation Army on Monday continued its large-scale sea and air drills around Taiwan despite its initial announcement that the exercises which began last week in response to US House Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei, would end on Sunday.

China's state television reported that the exercises were focussing on "anti-submarine and sea assault operations".

In announcing the maneuvers to the north, south-west, and east of the self-ruled island on August 2, China had originally promised their conclusion on Sunday.

No new formal end date has been announced.

Some commentators in Chinese media expressed the view that military exercises could become the new normal.

Defence Ministry spokesman Wu Qian on Monday said the drills are a "necessary warning" to the US and Taiwan, describing them as an "entirely reasonable and appropriate" response to their recent "provocations".