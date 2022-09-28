China Update: Xi Jinping appears on television, rumors laid to rest

By: Gu Ting for RFA Mandarin

Ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Xi Jinping has made an appearance on state television, scotching rumors on social media that he was under house arrest.

China Central Television (CCTV) showed footage of Xi viewing an exhibit at the Beijing Exhibition Hall titled "Forging Ahead into the New Era," a reference to his personal brand of political ideology.

Rumors had been swirling on Chinese-language Twitter that the 69-year-old Xi's absence from the public eye presaged a bid to topple him from power ahead of the CCP's 20th National Congress next month, where Xi will seek an unprecedented third term in office after amending the constitution in 2018 to remove term limits on the leadership.

In a country where all information is tightly controlled by government censors and the media are expected to sing the praises of its leaders, coup rumors aren't infrequent.

The recent rumors were partly sparked by online remarks made by Song Ping, a centenarian former member of the all-powerful Politburo standing committee, who appeared to criticize recent moves by Xi's administration to ensure greater state control of an economy no longer driven by exports, but by domestic demand.