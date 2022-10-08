North Korea says missile tests solely for self-defense against the US

The DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a specialized UN agency handling affairs related to international air navigation, formally described the North's continued launching of ballistic missiles over or near international air routes without prior notice as a serious threat to the safety of civil aviation.

The North, however, claimed its missile testing did not pose any threat or harm to the safety of civilian aviation or neighboring countries.