China Update: Charter amendments make the Chinese Communist Party a 'gang' led by Xi Jinping according to experts

Amendments to the Chinese Communist Party charter have transformed the ruling party from an organization for political cooperation to a "gang" led by general secretary Xi Jinping, analysts told RFA.

The amendments, the final version of which was published on Wednesday, describe Xi Jinping’s thought as "the essence of Chinese culture and the spirit of the times" and endorsing Xi's ideology and tasking the party's 90 million members with "safeguarding" his position as "core" leader.

Former Communist Party school professor Cai Xia said the amendments effectively turn the party into Xi's personal "gang," as its members are obliged to uphold his leadership.

"This concept of the 'two safeguards' actually reduces the party to a gang," Cai told RFA. "Why? Because political parties are about coming together and cooperating to achieve common political goals. The relationship between members is one of comradeship and equality," she said.

"But now that he has enshrined [these amendments] in the party constitution,... it's no longer a political party when you have 90 million people in the party all revolving around a single person," she said.

"The Communist Party has become a gang organization with him as its gang boss," said Cai, who now lives in the United States.