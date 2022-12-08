Antisemitism Discussed at White House Roundtable

WHITE HOUSE — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff hosted Jewish leaders at the White House Wednesday addressing efforts to combat hate crimes following a series of antisemitic tropes by American public figures.

Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first Jewish person to be married to the number two official in the executive branch and has been outspoken about attacks on people of the Jewish faith.

“I’m proud to live openly as a Jew and I’m not afraid,” he said in remarks during the event. “And as long as I have this microphone, I am going to speak out against hate, bigotry, and lies,” he said, describing it as an “epidemic of hate.”

“We’re seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts,” he said. “Let me be clear: Words matter. People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud. They are literally screaming them.”

The roundtable discussion led by Emhoff follows a surge of anti-Jewish sentiments, including from NBA star Kyrie Irving who posted a link to a film based on antisemitic disinformation on his social media, and American rapper Ye formerly known as Kanye West who in a recent interview praised Adolf Hitler and said he “loved Nazis.”