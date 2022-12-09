Hijab Ban: Sweden's Supreme Court overturns school's 'Anti-Hijab' rule

Sweden's Supreme Court has reversed the schoolgirl headscarf ban passed by the municipality of Staffanstorp in 2019, arguing that it contravenes freedom of expression laws, the media reported.

Staffanstorp, in the county of Skane, southern Sweden, where the Moderates rule in coalition with the far-right Sweden Democrats, wanted to bar children from wearing hijab in pre-schools and primary schools up to year six, effectively banning children under 12, Daily Mail reported.

In Skurup, another municipality run by the Sweden Democrats, politicians had pushed for a ban for children and staff in preschools and primary schools, Daily Mail reported.

The parliament's committee on the constitution has said that it has no plans for legislation banning the item of clothing, either for children in particular schools or in wider society.