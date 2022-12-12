British-Indian cop accused of fabricating 'transphobia' in the department

An Indian-origin policewoman in the UK has been found guilty of gross misconduct for fabricating a story about workplace transphobia during an appraisal interview for a promotion.

Sergeant Sarah Srivastava lied about colleagues discriminating against a transgender officer and how she took steps to challenge their behavior, the News Times UK reported.

Srivastava was slammed for bringing "discredit to the police service" and undermining "public confidence" in the force of the West Midlands Police's attorney during the misconduct hearing.

"I am sorry for lying, it was stupid. I'm caught up in the moment," she was quoted as saying by News Times UK.