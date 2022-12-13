Kabul Hotel Attack On Chinese Nationals Leaves 3 Assailants Dead

ISLAMABAD — A bomb-and-gun attack targeting a hotel in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, Monday, killed at least three assailants and wounded 21 other people, including two foreigners.



The multistory hotel in Shar-e Naw downtown commercial area of the Afghan capital is home to, among others, several Chinese nationals.



Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said three gunmen had raided the building in the afternoon before being quickly engaged and killed by security forces. He said no foreign residents were killed.



“However, two foreign guests were injured when they jumped out of windows to save their lives,” Mujahid added. He did not elaborate.



An international humanitarian organization, known as EMERGENCY, reported a higher casualty toll, saying the attack took place about a kilometer from its hospital in the area.



“So far, we have received 21 casualties — 3 were already dead on arrival,” tweeted the Italy-based charity, without elaborating.

City residents said the siege, which lasted several hours, had started with explosions followed by gunfire. Social media videos showed flames and smoke in a part of the building.