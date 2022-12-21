Taliban enforces ban on Afghan female university students amid global outrage

By Ayaz Gul

Female university students in Afghanistan returned to campuses Wednesday morning as usual but left in tears after being turned away by Taliban security forces, citing an overnight ban on their higher education.

The Islamist Taliban regime announced late on Tuesday that public and private universities across the country were being closed to female students until further notice, in the latest assault on Afghan women's access to education and public life.

The suspension of higher education for female students has outraged Afghans and the international community, who say the Taliban appear bent on isolating the country under their men-only administration.

Witnesses in the Afghan capital, Kabul, saw students crying and hugging each other at the gates of several higher education institutions, including the historic Kabul public university, in the morning after being told they were not allowed to attend class. Similar scenes were witnessed elsewhere in the conflict-ravaged and impoverished South Asian country.

"I came to know about the ban only this morning when I reached the campus and there was a large number of Taliban forces at the entrance turning away female students," a final-year student told VOA requesting anonymity for security reasons and with tears in her eyes.

A private university student who identified herself as Fatima, told VOA they were due to take their final year exams but were prevented from entering the campus.

"All of us were crying and refusing to leave the gates for several hours, and begging Taliban authorities to let us take our exams, but all went in vain," Fatima lamented.