Chris Hipkins sworn in as the new Prime Minister of New Zealand





The outgoing Labor leader on her last day as Prime Minister said that her departure should not be viewed as a negative commentary on New Zealand.



"I have experienced such love, compassion, empathy and kindness when I've been in this job -- that has been my predominant experience," Ardern said while visiting the town of Ratana with Hipkins.



Ardern said that she is not going anywhere and will still be the Member of Parliament for Mt Albert and she will be away from the centre of politics.



Travelling with Ardern, Hipkins said he and Ardern have reflected on the last few years, adding "it's a bittersweet moment."



New Zealand's 2023 general election will be held on October 14, 2023. (KB/IANS)