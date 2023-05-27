The unresolved Palestinian question

Unfortunately, UNRWA has not been able to get full support from the western nations for fulfilling its mandate. To date, UNRWA has only received less than 25 per cent of its financial requirements, or $364 million and still needs $1.3 billion. At the beginning of the year, UNRWA appealed for $1.6 billion in support of its programmes, operations and emergency response across Syria, Lebanon, the West Bank (including East Jerusalem), the Gaza Strip and Jordan.



Over the years, the Agency has put in place several measures to utilise the very little financial contributions it received from donors.



What is the Palestinian right to return?

According to the UN General Assembly Resolution 194 of 1948, as well as the UN Resolution 3236 of 1974, and the 1951 Convention on the Status of Refugees, Palestinians who are considered Palestinian refugees have the "right of return".



Israel however is rejecting this "right of return" for Palestinians stating that this would mean an end to Israel's identity as a Jewish state. Israel denies responsibility for the displacement of Palestinians and points out that between 1948 and 1972 around 800,000 Jews were expelled or had to flee from Arab countries like Morocco, Iraq, Egypt, Tunisia and Yemen.



Though seemingly implausible, but at one point this century -- in Egypt in January 2001 -- Israelis and Palestinians were negotiating how to carry out UN General Assembly Resolution 194. This important resolution was passed on December 11, 1948, with 35 countries, including the US and the UK, voting for it. But today we seem to be at the farthest possible distance from seeing justice carried out for Palestinian refugees and their descendants.