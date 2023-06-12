Lebanon announces end of cholera outbreak

A total of 671 confirmed cholera cases were reported in Lebanon in the latest round of break that started on October 6, 2022.



In November 2022, the Ministry received more than 6,00,000 doses of cholera vaccines from the International Coordinating Group on Vaccine Provision.

These vaccines were distributed to target refugees and host communities in hotspot areas and regions affected by the outbreak, covering nearly 90 per cent of the vaccination needs. (IANS/NS)