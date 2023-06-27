NYC officially declares Diwali as school holiday

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has officially decalred Diwali as a school holiday aimed at honouring the city's South Asian, Indo-Caribbean, Hindu, Sikh, Jain and Buddhist communities.

On Monday, Mayor Adams made the announcement at City Hall while being flanked by Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar, the first Hindu American and first South Asian American woman elected to state office, reports ABC 7.

"Today we say to over 600,000 Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Jain Americans, we see you," Rajkumar said.

"Today we say to families from India, Guyana, Trinidad, Nepal, and Bangladesh, we recognise you."