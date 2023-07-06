British Sikh who threatened to kill late Queen was inspired by Star Wars

A British Sikh, caught with a crossbow on the grounds of Windsor Castle on Christmas Day 2021, was partly inspired to attack the late Queen by the Star Wars films, a London court heard.

Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, the self-styled 'assassin' who admitted a charge under the Treason Act in February, had described himself in a sinister video as characters in the films -- “Sith” and “Darth Jones”, the Old Bailey court heard on Wednesday.

In a social media video that emerged soon after the incident, Chail, who identified himself as an "Indian Sikh", said the attack on the late monarch was revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre of Indians by British colonial troops.

According to The Independent, prosecutor Alison Morgan K.C. said that the “heart of the issue” was whether Chail was suffering from auditory hallucinations at the time “taking away his ability to exercise self-control”.

Morgan told the court that Chail demonstrated a wider ideology focused on destroying old empires spilling over into fictional events such as Star Wars.