Two sides of Lisbon: Day vs Night

Sunny, multihued and awakening. Lisbon is one of the most attractive cities that are worth visiting for the diversity it holds. The historical monuments, the architecture, and its picturesque views from all over. Lisbon could never disappoint anyone!

Ekta Mohanani Kamra, a travel influencer and founder of "Hop N Bop" tells IANSlife her day and night experience in the city of the seven hills.

Places you must visit to make the most of the day:

Lisbon Cathedral: the oldest and most important church in Portugal. Its architecture was originally Romanesque but now you can see all the different styles, beautifully blended together. It was made in the 12th century and still stands tall!

View Point of Santa Luzia: Santa Luzia offers breathtaking views, embracing the azure ocean, terracotta roofs, and lush hills of Portugal's Algarve.