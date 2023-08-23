Ahmedabad youth found dead in London, suicide suspected

Kush Patel from Ahmedabad who had been pursuing his studies in the UK on a student visa since the last nine months, was found dead near the London Bridge area, with authorities suspecting suicide as circumstances surrounding his death remain suspicious.

According to law enforcement sources, Patel's disappearance had set off alarms when his friends in London reported him missing to the Wembley Police.

Based on available CCTV footage and the last traced location of his phone, authorities discovered that his phone had been located in the vicinity of London Bridge.

After a 10-day search, Patel's body was located near the London Bridge area.

Positive identification was achieved through DNA testing.

Patel had ventured to London approximately nine months ago in 2022 to pursue a Business Management course at a university.

Along the way, he encountered a series of difficulties, which seemingly culminated in the tragic end of his life.

Among these issues was a financial struggle, as he faced obstacles in paying his college fees.