US misses the 'bigger picture' on row with Canada, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was struck by how little people in the US, specially officials he met over the last days including Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan,, knew about Canada’s permissive attitude towards terrorism and the thriving nexus of crime, extremism, and human trafficking that exists in that country.

This lack of awareness, the minister said "is a part of the problem".

It was important, therefore, for him to present to them the "accurate picture" and "our point of view" so that the ongoing debate is not confined to just one or two issues but "the bigger picture which has been going on for some time, and it's a very serious picture".

"A lot of Americans are astonished,” the minister told reporters on Friday, unlike Indians who won’t be surprised if told there are people in Canada "who are advocating violence or advocating separatism; there is a history out there".

"I suspect very few American know this,” he went on to say, and added: "So, in a way, a lot of what I said at the meetings, I think, was new to the Americans."