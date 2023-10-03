5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, with tremors felt as far as Delhi-NCR, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

The earthquake struck at 2.40 p.m., with its epicentre recorded in Talkot, Bajhang.

Although the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre has put the magnitude at 5.3, India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the temblor measured 6.2 on the Richter scale.