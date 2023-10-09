Air India suspends Delhi-Tel Aviv flights amid escalating Hamas offensive in Israel

Air India has suspended its to and from flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv in response to the ongoing Hamas offensive that erupted in Israel on Saturday, resulting in the loss of at least 40 Israeli lives besides leaving more than 700 injured.

“AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on October 7 and the return flight AI140 from Tel Aviv to Delhi have been cancelled in the interest and safety of our guests and crew. Passengers are being extended all support, as per their requirement,” said an Air India spokesperson.

The Gaza-based terror group launched an unprecedented assault on Israel on Saturday morning, firing thousands of rockets and sending gunmen into Israeli communities by land, sea and air, killing at least 40 people and injuring hundreds, The Times of Israel reported.