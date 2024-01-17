Afghan Women Accuse Taliban Of Torture And Extortion Amid Dress Code Crackdown

Afghan Women Accuse Taliban Of Torture:- The Taliban’s notorious religious police have detained scores of Afghan women and girls in recent weeks for allegedly violating the extremist group’s Islamic dress code.

Among them was Zahra’s younger sister, who was detained in the capital, Kabul, in early January for allegedly failing to cover herself from head to toe in public.



“My sister was humiliated and tortured while in Taliban custody,” Zahra, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi. “They told her that she was an infidel because she wore tight clothes.”



Zahra said her family was forced to pay Taliban officials nearly $12,000 in bribes to secure her release.



The Taliban’s crackdown on women who allegedly violate the hard-line Islamist group’s dress code is the latest blow to Afghan women. Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban has severely curtailed women's right to work and study, and imposed restrictions on their appearances and freedom of movement.

In May 2022, the Taliban ordered all women to wear the all-encompassing burqa or an Islamic abaya robe and niqab that covers the hair, body, and most of the face in public. The latter is common in the Arab Gulf states.



Afghan women, especially those in urban areas, consider the burqa and niqab to be alien to Afghan culture. Before the Taliban’s return to power, many women wore loose head scarves that only concealed their hair.



The Taliban’s enforcement of the dress code was sporadic and uneven across the country. But activists say that since the turn of the year, the group has intensified the enforcement of the law.

'Going Through Agony'



Masuda Kohistani, a women's rights activist in Kabul, said the Taliban has even targeted women and girls wearing the hijab, a headscarf that covers the hair and neck, but leaves the face visible.



Kohistani said she witnessed members of the Taliban’s religious police detaining a 20-year-old woman in the suburb of Khairkhana in northern Kabul who was wearing a hijab.



“The shopkeepers attempted to argue with the Taliban by pointing out that she was observing the hijab, but the militants beat them up,” Kohistani told Radio Azadi. “Her family is going through agony. They don't know what to do as they struggle to find her.”