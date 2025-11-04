At least three die in avalanche on Nepali mountain

Kathmandu, Nov 3: At least three climbers -- two Nepali nationals and one foreigner -- died after being hit by an avalanche on Yalung Ri Mountain, a Himalayan peak in Dolakha district in northeastern Nepal, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning, about one-and-a-half hours' walk above the base camp of the 5,630-metre-high mountain.

Those killed were part of a group of 12 mountaineers who were ascending from the base camp to climb the peak.

"As confirmed by some porters of the same expedition team, two Nepali nationals and a foreigner died in the incident," Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato, Chief of Dolakha Police, told IANS.

"Four foreigners remain buried in the avalanche, and five others have returned to the base camp."

Police said they have not yet reached the site of the incident due to the remoteness of the area and adverse weather conditions.