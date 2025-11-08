Hurricane Melissa claims at least 75 lives, impacts nearly 5 million people in Caribbean

United Nations, Nov 8: Hurricane Melissa has claimed at least 75 lives and impacted nearly 5 million people in Cuba, Haiti and Jamaica, one week after landfall in the Caribbean, a UN spokesperson said.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson for the UN secretary-general, said in a daily briefing that the hurricane has also displaced more than 770,000 people and damaged or destroyed tens of thousands of homes, schools and healthcare facilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We and our partners continue to support authorities across all three countries," he said.

In Jamaica, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has deployed additional staff to help the government with humanitarian issues and strengthen operations, Haq said.

The spokesperson said that in Cuba, the Food and Agriculture Organization has delivered agricultural tools, livestock feed and fishing supplies to help restore livelihoods, and the World Food Programme has deployed mobile warehouses, lighting towers and tents to the eastern provinces.