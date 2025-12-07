Georgia Marks a Year of Protests

This story by OC Media originally appeared on Global Voices on December 7, 2025.



This article was first published in OC Media on November 28, 2025. An edited version is being republished on Global Voices under a content partnership agreement.

Georgia is no stranger to protests, but the past year marked an unprecedented period of sustained mobilisation. Thousands protested daily to defend Georgia’s European Union (EU) aspirations and oppose the Georgian Dream’s increasingly anti-Western policies, against the backdrop of the disputed October 2024 elections that returned the ruling party to power.

Though their numbers gradually declined, crowds repeatedly filled Rustaveli Avenue, which runs for approximately 1.5 kilometres from Freedom Square. On the one-year anniversary of the movement, we reviewed the major developments…

See Also: How Authoritarian Regimes Quietly Shape Global Opinion Through Subtle Disinformation

November 2024

Mass protests erupted after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the suspension of Georgia’s EU integration process. Thousands gathered on Rustaveli Avenue and were immediately met with riot police using water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray. Protesters resisted with fireworks, sparking two weeks of nightly clashes.

From the outset, police violence was severe. Officers attacked journalists, confiscated equipment, and carried out harsh arrests. Dozens of media workers were injured, including journalist Guram Rogava, who suffered life-threatening injuries during a live broadcast.

December 2024

Over 450 protesters were detained in the first two weeks alone, and civil society groups reported widespread police brutality. Demonstrators adapted by using protective gear and disabling tear gas canisters, while police escalated their response by deploying massive amounts of gas, then randomly arresting people.

OC Media co-founder Mariam Nikuradze was nearly arrested and had her second camera destroyed. Authorities also raised the fines for road-blocking tenfold, making participation financially punishing.

Rustaveli Avenue was decorated for Christmas, but protesters continuously repurposed the installations by placing banners and photos of tortured detainees. The Christmas tree was eventually lit without ceremony due to the unrest.

January 2025