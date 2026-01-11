A Treaty Limiting Russian, US Nuclear Weapons Is About To Expire. What Happens Next?

"The biggest difference in the nuclear weapons landscape is the emergence of China as a challenge to the US and Russia as the dominant stewards of the world's nuclear weapons arsenals," William Moon, a former senior manager of the Cooperative Threat Reduction program, told RFE/RL. Moon, who has on-the-ground experience inspecting Russia's nuclear weapons sites, added that "without a better understanding of China's intentions, the US and Russia will both be hesitant to limit nuclear inventories and nuclear modernization plans."

A 2022 Pentagon report estimated China "will likely field a stockpile of about 1,500 warheads" by 2035.

Podvig says with the United States likely to face two nuclear peers in the near future, "the Americans are telling themselves, 'Oh look China has, like, 300 silos so they will have 300 missiles and we don't have enough warheads to target those.' And the plan is, 'Oh, we'll deploy more warheads and we will target all those silos." But, he adds, the consequence could entail a familiar, Cold War-like arms race in which China then decides "Well, maybe we need more silos."

The potential for a new arms race beginning next month has nuclear weapons control advocates calling for renewed efforts to limit civilization-ending firepower. Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association, told RFE/RL "the reality is that more nuclear weapons will not make anyone safer. The United States already has a massive, devastating, and largely invulnerable nuclear force that is more than sufficient to deter nuclear attack by China, Russia, and any other nuclear-armed state."

Increases in Russian and US nuclear firepower, he says, "could further destabilize the mutual balance of nuclear terror; would strain the already costly, behind-schedule US nuclear modernization program; and prompt China to accelerate its ongoing nuclear buildup."

On the cusp of entering uncharted territory in the nuclear era, Kimball says, "human civilization remains precariously tethered to the existence of nuclear weapons and the dangerous, interlocking nuclear deterrence strategies of nuclear-armed nations and their allies."

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

(SY)