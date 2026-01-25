Why Most Death Sentences in India Do Not Survive Appeal

By Amarpal Singh Verma

Hanumangarh, Rajasthan: Eight years after a crime that later led to a death sentence , the Supreme Court has acquitted a young man from Chennai convicted of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl.

A trial court in Chengalpattu had sentenced him to death in 2018, a verdict later upheld by the Madras High Court. Earlier this month, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court overturned both judgments, citing serious gaps in the prosecution’s case.

For many, the decision was difficult to come to terms with. How could a person found guilty of one of the gravest crimes by two courts be acquitted years later?

“This question keeps returning again and again,” said Archana Godara, a sociologist at NM Government College in Hanumangarh. “When someone is sentenced to death for a crime that society sees as unforgivable, and is later acquitted, it creates anxiety and anger. People feel the system has failed them.”

Godara added that such outcomes weaken public confidence. “There is a fear that criminals will believe they can escape punishment,” she said. “That the law will eventually let them go.”

But within the judiciary and among legal researchers, the Chennai acquittal is not seen as an aberration. Instead, it reflects a pattern that has been steadily emerging across India’s courts: death sentences awarded at the trial level frequently collapse when subjected to closer scrutiny on appeal.

Data compiled by Project 39A, a criminal justice research group at National Law University Delhi, illustrates this. Between 2016 and 2024, trial courts across India awarded 1,180 death sentences . Appellate courts ultimately confirmed only 95 of them. The rest were either commuted to life imprisonment or ended in acquittals.

The trend has become even sharper in recent years. In the first seven months of 2025, the Supreme Court heard 14 appeals arising from death sentences . In seven cases—half of them—it ordered complete acquittal. This is the highest proportion of death sentence acquittals recorded in a single year in recent history. Of the remaining cases, four death sentences were reduced to life imprisonment.

The Supreme Court has so far set aside the death penalty in nearly three out of every four cases it has heard this year.

Recent examples explaining this trend are: In September last year, the Supreme Court acquitted a man sentenced to death in a 2014 rape and murder case involving a seven-year-old girl in Uttarakhand, overturning both the trial court’s verdict and the High Court’s confirmation. That same month, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted Arjun Singh, who had been sentenced to death by a POCSO court in Pali for the murder of two siblings and the rape of their sister.