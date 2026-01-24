Conman, Pedophile, Cult Leader: The Various Allegations Against Global Godman Sathya Sai Baba

On 23 November 1926, Sathyanarayana Raju was born in the small village of Puttaparthi in what is now Andhra Pradesh. By his mid-teens, he had declared himself the reincarnation of Shirdi Sai Baba, a 19th-century saint revered by both Hindus and Muslims. Over the next six decades, he would come to be known globally as Sathya Sai Baba, attracting millions of devotees who regarded him as a living god.

Dressed in saffron robes and instantly recognisable by his distinctive afro hairstyle, Sathya Sai Baba preached a universalist spiritual message centred on five values: truth, right conduct, peace, love, and non-violence. His oft-repeated maxims, “Love all, serve all” and “Help ever, hurt never,” helped him transcend sectarian boundaries. Followers were encouraged not to abandon their own religions, but to deepen their faith through service. This inclusive message, combined with large-scale philanthropic projects, allowed Sai Baba’s movement to grow rapidly in India and abroad.

Sathya Sai Baba’s movement expanded rapidly beyond India from the 1960s onward. By the time of his death in April 2011, the Sri Sathya Sai International Organization (SSSIO) claimed more than 1,200 centres across over 100 countries. Followers included artists, business leaders, and political figures. Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro publicly acknowledged Sai Baba’s influence, and Venezuela’s National Assembly declared a day of mourning after his death.

Now, with the recent kidnapping of Venezuelan President Maduro, Sathya Sai Baba’s legacy has once again come into the spotlight. Maduro, a staunch socialist politician, has been an ardent follower of the Baba since long before his presidency – he and his wife once visited his ashram in Andhra Pradesh back in 2005. Even after his ascent to office, Maduro maintained his spiritual connection to the saint, with a portrait of the saint adorning his office walls alongside those of Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez.

Of course, Sathya Sai Baba’s rekindled legacy brings back a spotlight on his charitable works and global reach, but also casts a shadow on the authenticity, intention, and sanctity of the godman.