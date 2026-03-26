US-Based Consultant Ranks Narendra Modi as Most Popular Leader

Narendra Modi ranks as the world’s most popular democratic leader with a 68% approval rating and low disapproval levels.
Switzerland’s Guy Parmelin and South Korea’s Lee Jae-myung follow at 62%, while leaders like Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron rank much lower.
Modi’s top ranking continues a trend from 2025, reflecting sustained popularity during his third term as India’s Prime Minister.
A new global survey ranking has been released, identifying the world’s most popular democratic leaders. Published by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult, the list once again places Narendra Modi at the top. The Indian Prime Minister has secured the highest approval rating of 68%, continuing his position as the world’s most popular democratic leader. The rankings, part of the Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker, highlight Modi’s sustained dominance both domestically and internationally.
The latest approval ratings are based on data collected between March 2 and March 8, 2026. The ratings reflect a trailing seven-day moving average of public opinion among adults across multiple countries surveyed. Among these global leaders, PM Modi not only leads the chart but also maintains relatively low disapproval levels at 26%. This reflects his strong approval among the public compared to other leaders.
Apart from PM Modi, the ranking shows Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin and South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung sharing the second spot, each with a 62% approval rating. Other global leaders trail behind, with United States President Donald Trump holding a 39% approval rating and 55% disapproval.
Among the lowest-ranked leaders is France’s President Emmanuel Macron, with just a 17% approval rating and a 75% disapproval rate. The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer also ranks low, with a 24% approval rating and 67% disapproval.
The trends of 2026 remain consistent with 2025 findings, showing PM Modi maintaining strong popularity over time. In the 2025 survey, he ranked as the world’s most popular democratic leader with a 75% approval rating, followed by South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung (59%) and Argentina’s President Javier Milei (57%), while United States President Donald Trump was placed eighth with a 44% approval rating.
PM Modi, currently serving his third consecutive term as the Prime Minister of India, continues to hold the top position. His tenure as the 14th and current Prime Minister, in his third consecutive term since being sworn in on June 9, 2024, has also reached a significant milestone. He has surpassed Indira Gandhi to become the second-longest serving Prime Minister of India in an uninterrupted term, and now stands behind only Jawaharlal Nehru in terms of continuous time in office.
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