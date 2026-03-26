US-Based Consultant Ranks Narendra Modi as Most Popular Leader

The latest approval ratings are based on data collected between March 2 and March 8, 2026. The ratings reflect a trailing seven-day moving average of public opinion among adults across multiple countries surveyed. Among these global leaders, PM Modi not only leads the chart but also maintains relatively low disapproval levels at 26%. This reflects his strong approval among the public compared to other leaders.

Apart from PM Modi, the ranking shows Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin and South Korea’s President Lee Jae-myung sharing the second spot, each with a 62% approval rating. Other global leaders trail behind, with United States President Donald Trump holding a 39% approval rating and 55% disapproval.

Among the lowest-ranked leaders is France’s President Emmanuel Macron, with just a 17% approval rating and a 75% disapproval rate. The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer also ranks low, with a 24% approval rating and 67% disapproval.