Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Asks PM Modi to Direct His “Lethargic Government” to Process His Resignation, Delayed for 6.5 Years, Preventing Him from Contesting in Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

Kannan Gopinathan, a former IAS officer, has highlighted the “lethargy” of the central government in a post on X dated 25 March 2026. Gopinathan had resigned from his service back in 2019, citing a lack of freedom of expression for the people of Kashmir. He has accused the central government of delaying the processing of his resignation for over 6.5 years, which has prevented him from contesting in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections in 2026.

The former IAS officer became popular during the 2018 Kerala floods for volunteering in several relief camps without revealing his identity. He resigned from his service as a protest against the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following the removal of Article 370. Six years later, Gopinathan joined the Indian National Congress.

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The Supreme Court of India agreed with the government’s decision to remove Article 370, which had granted Jammu and Kashmir special status, on 11 December 2023. The Article had allowed the region to make its own laws except in matters related to finance, defence, communication, and foreign affairs.

Gopinathan addressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that his resignation has still not been processed, which has become a hurdle for him to move on in his life. He wrote, “Dear PM @narendramodi, I just wanted to bring to your attention that your government has refused to process my resignation for 6.5 years. No salary and no release.”

He added that the delay has prevented him from “professionally moving on” and said, “It has also prevented me from contesting elections in Kerala."