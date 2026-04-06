Why Stricter Immigration Checks Are Changing the Landscape for International Couples

The Government Rationale: A Renewed Focus on Preventing Marriage Fraud

Governments state that marriage fraud—a marriage entered into for the purpose of obtaining an immigration benefit—poses a significant threat to the integrity of their immigration systems. In response, official bodies are implementing new mechanisms specifically to deter and prosecute these cases. According to recent reports, the U.S. Department of Justice's Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) has implemented new measures, reflecting a systemic effort to close loopholes exploited by fraudulent applicants.

This heightened scrutiny is concentrated on family-based immigration because it is the most common pathway to legal residency in many Western nations. In the United States, for instance, family-based visas invariably account for the largest share of new green card holders. Data shows that 49 percent of the green cards issued in 2024 went to immediate family members, including the spouses of U.S. citizens. This large volume explains why the category receives such intense scrutiny from agencies like the Fraud Detection and National Security (FDNS) directorate, which is tasked with identifying sham marriages.

The New Burden of Proof: What Stricter Scrutiny Entails

For applicants, the new policies translate to a higher evidentiary standard. Proving a relationship is genuine before marrying a foreign national has become a more formalized and demanding process that extends far beyond presenting a marriage certificate. Immigration authorities now require a comprehensive file demonstrating a shared life through meticulous, continuous documentation.

Couples are often expected to provide a wide array of personal information to substantiate their relationship, including:

Financial Intermingling: Joint bank accounts, shared bills, joint property ownership, and life insurance policies naming the other spouse as a beneficiary.

Proof of Cohabitation: Lease agreements, mortgage statements, or utility bills showing both names at the same address.

Evidence of Correspondence: A history of emails, text messages, or call logs showing a consistent and ongoing relationship.

Photographic and Travel History: Photos with family and friends over time, and records of trips taken together.

Affidavits: Sworn statements from friends, family, and employers attesting to the authenticity of the relationship.

The shift from a procedural check to an in-depth validation of a couple's life together is stark. This table illustrates the practical changes in the application process observed in countries like the U.S. and the UK.