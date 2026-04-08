All Nations, World Bodies ‘Must Urgently Intervene’ to Stop Trump From Wiping Out Iran: Amnesty

Amnesty International on Tuesday joined advocacy groups and political leaders around the world in calling for swift action to stop President Donald Trump from carrying out his genocidal threats against Iran, with the human rights group specifically putting pressure on all governments and the United Nations.

Trump gave Iran until 8:00 pm Eastern to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which the country closed to most ship traffic after the United States and Israel abandoned diplomatic talks for war in February. The US president said on his Truth Social platform Tuesday that if the Iranian government doesn’t comply, “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

The backlash was swift, with some US lawmakers calling on Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office, as well as reminding American forces of their duty to disobey any ordered war crimes. As critics worldwide also condemned the president’s comments, Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Amir-Saeid Iravani pledged that Iran “will exercise, without hesitation, its inherent right of self-defense and will take immediate and proportionate reciprocal measures.”

Agnès Callamard, Amnesty’s secretary general, said in a statement that “Trump’s very act of making such apocalyptic threats, including his warning of ending ‘a whole civilization,’ reveals a staggering level of cruelty and disregard for human life. It becomes all the more terrifying when coupled with his explicit threats to directly attack civilian infrastructure by bringing about the ‘complete demolition’ of Iran’s power plants and bridges.”

As Iranians put their bodies at risk on Tuesday by gathering at energy facilities and bridges in hopes of preventing their destruction, the watchdog group Beyond Nuclear warned that Trump could create a “fatal nuclear disaster” by attacking Iran’s nuclear power plant in the port city of Bushehr.

Physicians for Social Responsibility, Physicians for Human Rights, and International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War similarly stressed in a joint statement that “the bombings of nuclear power plants are illegal under international law and risk harmful radioactive contamination of the environment, posing long-term danger to the health of surrounding communities and ecosystems.”

More broadly, Callamard noted that “international humanitarian law strictly prohibits direct attacks on civilians and civilian objects. The US president’s threat of extermination and irreparable destruction brazenly shreds core rules of international humanitarian law, with potentially catastrophic consequences for over 90 million people. It may constitute a threat to commit genocide, a crime defined by the Genocide Convention and by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court as committing one or more defined acts ‘with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such.’”

Emphasizing that “the stakes could not be higher,” the former United Nations special rapporteur argued that “the international community, including the UN Security Council, regional bodies, and all states must urgently intervene to avert an impending catastrophe and unequivocally affirm that inciting, ordering, or committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide entail individual criminal responsibility under international law.”

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