Kazakhstan Has A New Constitution. What’s Next?

Voters in Kazakhstan cast their ballots in overwhelming favor of a proposed new Constitution on March 15, 2026. The government presented this as the final stage of a “transformation of the state,” which will signal the birth of a “New Kazakhstan.”

A number of analysts, however, hold different views. According to them, the new Constitution not only upholds but also strengthens the existing “superpresidential” model, making it significantly more difficult for the public to scrutinize or even participate in politics.

Kazakh civil society is increasingly demanding the expansion of rights and more power to participate in legislative decisions.

In response, the government proposed largely inconsequential reforms and referendums, the outcomes of which are seemingly pre-determined. Should Kazakhstan’s economic situation continue to worsen, these tensions are likely to boil over and lead to protests.

The new power structures established by the new Constitution are also likely to lead to many of the same issues from the era of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev: namely, intra-elite conflicts and greater political instability.

Parliament down, President up

Zauresh Battalova, head of the Parliamentarianism Development Fund, argues that the new Constitution will create an even more distorted power vertical in Kazakhstan. The “superpresidential” system established in 1995 has not only been preserved, but further reinforced by reforms initially designed to strengthen Parliament.

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“Most major decisions, including most key appointments, are now the president’s prerogative,” Battalova stated. “Everything now depends on one person.”

Temur Umarov, a research fellow at the Berlin-based Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, prefers to view the strengthening of presidential powers as a continuation of pre-existing traditions. He told Vlast: