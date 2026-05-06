Tracing the Local Impacts of Global Topics

But I know that I come at this from the standpoint of a native English speaker, for whom writing is relatively easy, and my own voice is an important part of my career. I also know there are other uses for the technology, which I’ve paid less attention to — many of them at least as damaging in their respective sectors.

From this Spotlight, I’ve learned more about the way AI is being used in dangerous and exclusionary ways at the US border, as well as an attempt to use it for inclusion and facilitation at the Italian border. I’ve read about the way AI is contributing to a culture of surveillance in India, and the initial hype and then cost-related disappointment around agentic AI in China. Through interviews and essays, I’ve learned more about the potential and risks of AI in language preservation efforts for minority and Indigenous languages — a question that we’ve done a lot of thinking about at Global Voices in connection with our digital inclusion work.

One thing about technologies being unevenly distributed is that it’s not just the access that is uneven. The value chains and by-products of modern life are spread across the globe, with goods often manufactured in one part of the world, used and discarded in another, and those unwanted remnants shipped as waste to be interred in the landfills of a poorer country.

This Spotlight, with its global, multilingual burst of stories on the topic, reminded me that even a virtual technology like AI can have a similar pattern. Enormously valued companies and their profits are concentrated in rich countries, even if the excitement has spread globally. But those products, launched with so much fanfare from their wealthy CEOs, are supported by low-paid moderation, often in a multitude of languages. I’ve read a lot lately about how communities in the United States are fighting against the establishment of data centers; two collaborative articles in the Spotlight make clear how this dirty, loud, wasteful, environmentally harmful part of the process is also being exported to other countries — many of them low-income — and how people are resisting there too. In Latin America, some countries are racing to accelerate approvals, while communities are pushing back. In Asia, water use is a major concern, and some countries, like Singapore, have already put a moratorium on new data centers, while countries in Central Asia are ramping up — signaling the deeply uneven distribution within the region.