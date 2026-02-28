'WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE OUR MILITARY' Trump Orders Ban on Anthropic’s AI Tools Across US Government, Citing Security Concerns

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth went further by labelling Anthropic a “supply chain risk to national security.” This move could block Anthropic from working with the US military and defence contractors. Hegseth also ordered all military partners to stop commercial dealings with the company. “Effective immediately, no contractor, supplier, or partner that does business with the United States military may conduct any commercial activity with Anthropic,” he wrote on X. He ended his post by saying, “America’s warfighters will never be held hostage by the ideological whims of Big Tech. This decision is final.”

The conflict began after Anthropic refused to give the Pentagon unrestricted access to its AI systems. In a statement, the company said, “However, in a narrow set of cases, we believe AI can undermine, rather than defend, democratic values.” It said its safety rules are necessary to prevent its technology from being used for mass surveillance of American citizens or in fully autonomous weapons. These were the two areas that were never included in its contract with the Department of War. CEO Dario Amodei said Anthropic “cannot in good conscience” agree to such demands.

Despite the dispute, Anthropic’s tools have been used by US agencies since 2024 for sensitive military planning and intelligence work. In July 2025, the company signed a $200 million contract with the Pentagon. Its technology helps officers analyse large amounts of classified data quickly and efficiently.