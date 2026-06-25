Japan’s Turning Point For LGBTQ+ Rights

The streets of Tokyo have transformed into a vibrant sea of rainbow flags, sharp techno beats, and thousands of chanting voices for Tokyo Rainbow Pride this June. This year’s Pride Month is more than a celebratory festival of visibility; the atmosphere feels electrified as the Japanese Supreme Court is expected to issue its first unified constitutional ruling on same-sex marriage, and LGBTQ+ communities are taking to the streets to push for equal rights to marriage with the slogan: “May love prevail in the Supreme Court” (最高裁で愛が勝つ).

Legal battle: Marriage for all

The Supreme Court ruling will settle constitutional debates among lower district courts over whether the Japanese Civil Code's current exclusion of same-sex marriage violates the Japanese Constitution in early 2027.

Japan’s legal battle for the right to equal marriage began on February 14, 2019, with 13 same-sex couples simultaneously filing lawsuits against the Japanese government in district courts across Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka, and Sapporo.

In March 2024, the Sapporo High Court first ruled that the provisions of the Civil Code and the Family Register Act that do not allow same-sex couples to become families are unconstitutional. Four other district high courts hold similar rulings, and the prevailing view is that the current system violates Article 14 (equality under the law), Article 13 (the right to the pursuit of happiness), and Article 24, Section 2 (individual dignity and the essential equality of the sexes) of the Constitution of Japan.

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However, on November 28, 2025, a Tokyo High Court ruled against its peers, holding that same-sex couples are not included in the constitutional definition of marriage and that any change to that definition should be the responsibility of Japan’s National Diet.

With the support of the LGBT+ activist group Marriage for All Japan, the plaintiffs have brought their case to the Japanese Supreme Court for appeal. As explained by legal scholar Yasuhiko Watanabe, the Tokyo High Court’s ruling would grant “unchecked discretion to the conservative government.”

The Japanese government's conservative stance

Japan remains the only G7 nation that does not provide comprehensive national legal protections or marriage rights for same-sex couples.

Despite data from both the conservative Yomiuri and the liberal Asahi showing solid majorities in support of same-sex marriage, at 65 percent and 72 percent, respectively, in 2023, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) remain unsupportive of same-sex marriage. During her election campaign in September 2025, Takaichi also referred to the definition of marriage to argue against same-sex marriage rights: