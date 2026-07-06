Planned Parenthood Can Access Medicaid Funds Again as Congress Lets Ban Expire

In a report published July 1, Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood Action Fund said that the defunding had led to the closure of almost 30 health centers, two-thirds of which were in rural areas, or locations that had a shortage of medical services or healthcare professionals. In addition, all of the closed centers were in “contraceptive deserts.” Overall, the number of Medicaid visits to the organization decreased by 25% compared with the year before.

See also: Balancing Parenthood & Social Media Influencing

“By deliberately targeting Planned Parenthood, President [Donald] Trump and his allies in Congress worsened a public health crisis, making it harder for people to get the essential and lifesaving care they needed at their trusted provider,” Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said in a statement.

Olivia Pennington, a spokesperson for Maine Family Planning, told NPR, “It’s been devastating to see this defund and to see the impacts that it’s had across the nation.”

As Walsh-DeVries further told The Hill, “I think it’s just really clear that patients have totally borne the cost of this politically motivated attack on care.”

Despite the restoration of funding, uncertainty lingers. Walsh-DeVries said that it wasn’t clear how clinics could obtain the restored funds, and states can now block Medicaid funds to Planned Parenthood on their own, thanks to a Supreme Court ruling last year. To date, 13 states have blocked or tried to block funds.

What’s more, conservative and anti-abortion advocates have expressed outrage at Congress’ failure to extend the funding ban, and are determined to pressure it do so via a reconciliation bill.

“This failure must be corrected immediately. President Trump and Congress must act as fast as possible to restore and extend the defunding of Planned Parenthood and every organization that commits abortion,” Lila Rose, founder and president of anti-abortion group Live Action, said in a statement.

See also: A growing number of Nigerian women are upending traditional gender roles and forgoing parenthood

However, 65% of Americans oppose congressional efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, according to polling by the organization, and it is unclear if Republicans as a whole have the political will to renew the ban ahead of the midterm elections. Planned Parenthood Action Fund is currently mobilizing to unseat House republicans who voted for the ban last year.

“We have to really continue to do the work that we’re doing to make this as politically toxic as possible,” Walsh-DeVries told Politico.

McGill Johnson affirmed: “Anti-abortion lawmakers are trying to make ‘defund’ permanent because Planned Parenthood health centers provide abortion care where it’s legal. They are willing to sacrifice the lives and health of people across the country if it gets them closer to their goal of banning abortion everywhere and shutting down Planned Parenthood.”

She continued: “We’re in a fight for survival—not just for Planned Parenthood health centers, but for everyone to get high-quality, affordable healthcare from their trusted provider. And know this: Planned Parenthood will never stop fighting to ensure everyone can get the care they need.”

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