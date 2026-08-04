Majority of Workers Say AI Will Make Jobs Harder and Only Benefit Those at the Top

Regardless of tech executives’ promises that artificial intelligence will make people’s workdays more efficient, more productive, and even happier, a new survey out Monday found that employees “are bracing for the impacts of AI rather than embracing them.”

That was the interpretation of Elizabeth Pancotti, the vice president of policy, advocacy, and research at the progressive think tank Groundwork Collaborative, after the group joined research firm Ipsos in releasing the first results of a yearlong study of worker attitudes on AI.

Workers, said Pancotti, “expect the tech to deepen existing inequality in the workplace.”

Just one-third of US workers expect the technology, whose expansion President Donald Trump has aggressively pushed, to improve their jobs, according to the poll.

The rest of the respondents rejected the idea that AI would automate tedious tasks at work and provide support, allowing them to complete more challenging responsibilities faster. Instead, two-thirds of workers said they expect their lives at work to get harder as AI eliminates jobs—theirs or their coworkers—and increases pressure at the workplace.

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“This sentiment is consistent across race, gender, education, and income lines,” reported Ipsos, while people with a college degree were more likely to believe that AI could improve their jobs. Only 1 in 5 people with a high school education or less said they expected their jobs to be improved by the technology.

Black workers (12%) were more likely than white respondents (4%) to feel that AI could eventually replace their jobs.