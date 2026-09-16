Banking Scandal Rocks Brazil’s Politics and the Country’s Presidential Election in October

Legislative aggrandizement harkens back to 2016. During then-President Dilma Rousseff’s impeachment trial, then-Speaker of the House Eduardo Cunha discovered that the speakership could be converted from a procedural office into a sword hanging over the presidency. Congressional earmarks became mandatory and rose from R$ 12.9 billion ($2.5 billion) in 2017 to R$ 61 billion ($12 billion) in 2026 – roughly a quarter of all discretionary federal spending. A president can no longer withhold them to discipline a coalition.

Judicial activism ramped up during President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration. The now jailed former president’s permanent conflict with the Supreme Court over pandemic policy, disinformation and freedom of speech rights pushed justices into a political role they have never relinquished. While it is undeniable that the court played a key role in safeguarding Brazil’s democracy from Bolsonaro’s coup attempt in 2022, judicial politics have long crossed the line of democratic normalcy.

And even though the current president, Lula da Silva, returned to power in 2023 promising to restore Brazil’s democracy,, the institutional imbalance only worsened. The Lula administration supported the Supreme Court’s conviction of hundreds of participants in the January 8 2023 assault on Brasília and did not hide its enthusiasm when Bolsonaro and his associates were put behind bars. But the recent coordinated attacks from Donald Trump’s White House and far-right members of Congress have only proven that the presidency is the weakest link of Brazilian politics.

Vorcaro’s web of influence

Into this arrangement walked a banker with liquidity problems and whose pragmatism spoke louder than ideology. Investigators have mapped an influence network remarkable not just for its size, but also for its ecumenism.

On the political right, Vorcaro is said to have offered luxury perks and cash to several politicians, including a former Bolsonaro minister and leader of the right-wing coalition, Senator Ciro Nogueira. Vorcaro’s money also flowed to Dark Horse, the Bolsonaro biopic: Brazil’s financial intelligence unit reports trace roughly US$12.3 million to the Texas fund managing the film’s budget, including US$1.6 million sent in September 2025 at the request of his son, Flávio Bolsonaro, a senator and presidential candidate.

Some weeks ago, leaked voice messages from Vorcaro’s phone appeared to show Brazil’s far-right wunderkind, Congressman Nikolas Ferreira, reaching out to the banker for what seemed to be political favors.

On the political left, Federal Police allege that Bahia’s senator, Jaques Wagner, then-Lula’s Senate floor leader, received an apartment in Salvador and R$3.5 million (US$700,000). Investigations also showed that, as early as 2018, Bahia Governor Rui Costa, who later served as Lula’s chief of staff, favored Vorcaro’s businesses by allowing public servants to take high-interest loans linked to Banco Master.

And then there is the Judiciary, where the allegations are gravest and the evidence most treacherous. Supreme Court Justice Dias Toffoli stepped aside from the Banco Master inquiry in February after the press revealed at least R$35 million ($7 million) in payments from Vorcaro-linked funds to a Paraná resort in which he held a stake. Toffoli denies any wrongdoing.

The son of another Supreme Court justice, Kássio Nunes Marques, received R$281,600 ($56,000) through a consultancy paid by the bank, the investigation shows.

Then we have Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who is often treated as Bolsonaro’s nemesis, facing the most explosive claim: the law firm of his wife, Viviane Barci de Moraes, signed a R$131 million ($25.5 million) contract with Banco Master. Police recovered Vorcaro’s side of conversations with Justice Moraes, which suggest an unusual degree of intimacy between them, even if there is no hard evidence that Moraes acted on any request.

Information on Moraes’s conversations with Vorcaro came from a police report commissioned (and disclosed) by another Supreme Court justice, André Mendonça, who took over the Banco Master investigations earlier this year. Before being appointed to the Supreme Court in 2022, Mendonça served as Bolsonaro’s attorney general and minister of justice. Now he is at the forefront of an all-out war within the Court’s rival faction, led by Moraes.

Critics on the left have accused Mendonça of weaponizing the Banco Master probe to weaken Moraes and his allies on behalf of the Bolsonaro family’s interests. By doing so, Mendonça further undermines the court’s legitimacy – which is precisely what the Brazilian far-right has longed for.