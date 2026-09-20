Free Press Defenders Demand End of ‘Horrifying’ ICE Detention of Journalist Luis Galeano

A coalition of 15 press freedom advocacy organizations on Friday demanded the release of Nicaraguan journalist Luis Galeano, who was arrested by federal immigration enforcement officials earlier this week.

The groups—which include Free Press, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Freedom of the Press Foundation, the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and Reporters Without Borders (RSF)—released a letter decrying Galeano’s detention at the hands of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Monday.

The organizations expressed concern about Galeano being potentially deported back to Nicaragua, where he could face imprisonment for his past work exposing that government’s human rights abuses. According to a Wednesday report in The Guardian, Galeano fled his home country eight years ago shortly after police raided the news outlet where he worked.

The groups also said Galeano’s detention marked “a troubling escalation of attacks on journalists and media workers, particularly immigrant journalists, who consistently provide much-needed journalism and civic information for their communities.”

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Galeano was taken into custody despite entering the US legally in 2018 and having a pending asylum case. The Nicaraguan journalist also has a work permit and a Social Security number.

Nora Benavidez, senior counsel at Free Press, called Galeano’s arrest “horrifying,” while noting that the Nicaraguan is “the latest in a long line of journalists who came to the United States to report on issues of the day and instead face deportation.”

“These cases aren’t just about cracking down on immigration,” said Benavidez. “They are about cutting off community access to vital coverage and scaring reporters from holding those in power accountable. If our government can close off channels of exchange and the free flow of ideas, it is no more than a dictatorship.”

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Edith Rodríguez Cachera, vice president of RSF Spain, pointed out that Galeano was also a citizen of Spain, and urged the Spanish government to secure his freedom.

“Spain cannot stand by while one of its citizens, a journalist persecuted for doing his job, is detained in the United States and faces the risk of being sent back to a country he fled because of severe repression,” said Rodríguez Cachera, “where his safety could be seriously endangered if he is deported. Spain must use every diplomatic and consular instrument at its disposal to safeguard his security and prevent his return to a country where he will likely be targeted due to his journalistic work.”

Galeano’s wife, Deykell Santamaría, said in an interview with El País published Thursday that she has been able to contact her husband during his detention, but she still fears “for his safety, his freedom, and his integrity if he were to be sent to Nicaragua.”

Javier Melendez, a longtime friend of the detained journalist, was even blunter about what would happen to Galeano were he to be deported, describing it as nothing less than a “death sentence” in an interview with The Guardian.

The El País report noted that US Reps. María Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) and Mario Díaz-Balart (R-Fla.) have expressed concerns about Galeano’s detention, with Salazar saying that the US government should “always know how to distinguish between a criminal and a political exile.”

[KS]