Ukrainians In US Face Uncertainty As Temporary Protection Deadline Looms

Several times a week, Maria Hlyten logs into her US immigration account looking for an update that could determine the course of her life.

So far, there is nothing new.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian social-media creator and activist has lived in the United States since September 2022, after spending the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion in Kyiv and its suburbs. She came to the US on a J-1 academic exchange, later qualified for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and has since built a life in the country.

That protection is due to expire on October 19, and she says there is still no clear guidance about what Ukrainians should do next.

“If you ask me what I’m going to do on October 19, I don’t know,” Hlyten told RFE/RL.

The uncertainty extends to an estimated 101,000 Ukrainians covered by TPS, which allows them to remain in the US and work legally while the designation is in effect.