Tibetan Rights Group: South Africa Arson Attack is Transnational Repression by CCP

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Shortly after the fire brigade extinguished the blaze, the crime scene experts and detectives arrived to investigate, but no suspects have been arrested,” police spokesperson Brigadier BM Muridili, told RFA.

Wednesday’s firebombing was the second such attack on the office in months. The office had previously been firebombed in July, on the Dalai Lama’s 91st birthday. Gyalpo described Wednesday’s attack in detail.

“The Molotov cocktail used in the attack produced more smoke than flames. At first, it looked as though the entire building was on fire,” he said. “When I entered, the smoke was so thick and overpowering that I could almost taste it.”

The fire engulfed parts of the property, causing extensive damage to the building, furniture and official documents, he said. Neither Gyalpo nor Khenpo Jamyang Gonpo, a staff member at the office, was injured in the fire.

“Students for a Free Tibet urges South African law enforcement and government authorities to conduct an immediate, thorough, and independent investigation,” the group said. “Law enforcement must not dismiss these attacks as ordinary local crime, but must explicitly examine political motives and potential foreign state involvement.”

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation also condemned Wednesday’s attack in a statement and called for stronger protections of freedom of expression, religion and association.

Desmond Tutu and the Dalai Lama are both Nobel laureates for their nonviolent struggles, and in the statement, the foundation noted their long friendship.

“We stand with the Tibetan community in South Africa and with everyone who lives and works at the Office,” the foundation said. “No community in South Africa should have to go to sleep wondering whether their home will be set alight because of who they are, where they come from or what they believe.”