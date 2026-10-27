Why Adam Milstein Says the Ideology Behind 9/11 Is Winning, 25 Years Later

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A Question About Confidence

Adam Milstein frames the problem as a question rather than a slogan. “What happens when a civilization loses confidence in its own values while its enemies remain completely convinced of theirs?” he asks in the op-ed. The phrasing matters. He is not describing an enemy that grew stronger. He is describing a society that grew less sure of itself, and an adversary that never wavered.

That framing comes naturally to someone with his biography. Adam Milstein was born in Haifa in 1952 and served in the Israel Defense Forces during the 1973 Yom Kippur War, a conflict Israelis still study as a case history in what happens when a confident society stops taking a stated threat literally. By September 2001 he had lived in the United States for two decades, building a career in Los Angeles commercial real estate after earning an MBA from USC. He describes himself as an Israeli-American “Strategic Venture Philanthropist,” and the Adam and Gila Milstein Family Foundation he co-founded with his wife Gila has spent a quarter century funding organizations that track exactly the kind of ideological drift he now says has gone mainstream.

The Evidence He Points To

The op-ed is specific about where Milstein sees the retreat. He points to back-to-school materials promoted by the Council on American-Islamic Relations that, in his account, attributed the 9/11 attacks to “American support for Israel” and recommended the writings of Osama bin Laden to students. For Milstein, the significance is not that a single advocacy organization produced a single objectionable document. It is that the document circulated as educational material at all, inside a country that once told itself it would never forget who attacked it or why.

He also describes a moment from New York City’s own commemoration, in which Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed a 9/11 memorial order and then handed the ceremonial pen to an attorney who had represented a convicted al-Qaeda operative. Milstein treats the gesture as a symptom rather than a scandal. In a city where the attacks are still physically present, he reads the choice as evidence that the moral clarity of 2001 has thinned to the point where the distinction between victims and perpetrators no longer registers as obvious to people in positions of civic authority.

The Moral Asymmetry Problem

The deeper argument in the op-ed concerns a habit of thought Milstein calls out directly. When extremists attack Western societies, he writes, audiences are encouraged to examine the attackers’ grievances. When Western societies defend themselves, the defense itself is treated as the problem, and in some quarters the very existence of the defending society is cast as illegitimate. He calls this a moral asymmetry, and he argues that once it settles in, “there is no moral basis for defending civilization at all.”

This is the point where Milstein’s 9/11 essay connects to the analysis he has developed over years of writing. He argues that the ideological threat no longer travels primarily through terror cells. It travels through what he calls an Islamo-Left Alliance, a convergence between radical Islamist movements and segments of the activist left that share, in his reading, a rejection of Western institutions as “instruments of oppression.” He has made versions of this case before, including in the Jewish Policy Center’s journal, where he paired his warning about that alliance with a warning about extremists on the far right. The anniversary essay narrows the lens to a single question: whether a society that cannot say plainly what it is defending will be able to defend anything.

What He Says Is Worth Defending

What separates the piece from a lament is that Milstein names the things he believes are at stake. He lists them in short, flat sentences, almost like a civics syllabus: “Freedom of speech. Freedom of religion. Equality before the law. The rights of minorities. Democratic elections. An independent judiciary. The peaceful transfer of power.”

The list is notable for what it leaves out. None of the items is specific to Israel or to the Jewish community, the subjects Adam Milstein writes about most often. That is intentional. His argument is that the people who attacked the United States in 2001 were not attacking a foreign policy. They were attacking a way of organizing human life, and the values on his list are the ones that make that way of life distinctive. A defense of them is not a partisan position, in his framing. It is the minimum a free society owes its own founding commitments.