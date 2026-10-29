Cannes award winning Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Receives Five Year Sentence for Advocating Against the Ruling Dispensation

JAFAR PANAHI, acclaimed Iranian filmmaker, has been awarded five year and a month jail term and a seizure of all his “movable and immovable assets,” on Monday October 26, 2026, in a separate ruling by a Tehran Revolutionary Court, according to ANI.

The filmmaker’s Lawyer Mostafa Nili in chat with News Agency Emtedad said that “the court has now sentenced his client in absentia (in the absence of) to five years and one month of imprisonment – though implementation of both rulings is discretionary – and issued an order for the confiscation of Panahi’s assets, plus a two-year ban on using social media and a two-year travel ban,” according to Variety. The charges against Panahi are still not clear.

The award winning filmmaker was already facing a one-year sentence, for his alleged involvement in propaganda activities against the current regime of Iran when he returned to Iran in March, 2026. Upon arrival, Panahi told Variety that he would prefer to live in his country despite the fact that he could end up in jail.

Ban from Making Films, Later Bags Cannes Highest Honour

Jafar Panahi’s beef with the Iranian government over its oppressive behaviour goes way back to 2010 when he was awarded a six year prison sentence and a 20 year ban, following his open support to opposition parties in 2009 Iran election, to pursue his filmmaking profession and he also did spend three months in jail before being released.

Despite the ban he didn’t stop making movies. And films like This Is Not a Film (2011), Taxi (2015) and No Bears (2022) were all made during this period. Authorities again apprehended the filmmaker in July, 2022 for protesting after the arrest of a fellow filmmaker. He was then ordered to serve his 2010 sentence. In jail he started a hunger strike and after seven months he was released from the jail in February, 2023.