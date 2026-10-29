Cannes award winning Iranian Director Jafar Panahi Receives Five Year Sentence for Advocating Against the Ruling Dispensation

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JAFAR PANAHI, acclaimed Iranian filmmaker, has been awarded five year and a month jail term and a seizure of all his “movable and immovable assets,” on Monday October 26, 2026, in a separate ruling by a Tehran Revolutionary Court, according to ANI.
The filmmaker’s Lawyer Mostafa Nili in chat with News Agency Emtedad said that “the court has now sentenced his client in absentia (in the absence of) to five years and one month of imprisonment – though implementation of both rulings is discretionary – and issued an order for the confiscation of Panahi’s assets, plus a two-year ban on using social media and a two-year travel ban,” according to Variety. The charges against Panahi are still not clear.
The award winning filmmaker was already facing a one-year sentence, for his alleged involvement in propaganda activities against the current regime of Iran when he returned to Iran in March, 2026. Upon arrival, Panahi told Variety that he would prefer to live in his country despite the fact that he could end up in jail.
Jafar Panahi’s beef with the Iranian government over its oppressive behaviour goes way back to 2010 when he was awarded a six year prison sentence and a 20 year ban, following his open support to opposition parties in 2009 Iran election, to pursue his filmmaking profession and he also did spend three months in jail before being released.
Despite the ban he didn’t stop making movies. And films like This Is Not a Film (2011), Taxi (2015) and No Bears (2022) were all made during this period. Authorities again apprehended the filmmaker in July, 2022 for protesting after the arrest of a fellow filmmaker. He was then ordered to serve his 2010 sentence. In jail he started a hunger strike and after seven months he was released from the jail in February, 2023.
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After doing away with the documentary-type attempts, with It Was Just an Accident, Panahi went back to traditional narrative film style. A revenge thriller tells a story of a group of Iranians who’s after a man they believe to be their oppressor while they were in jail. They interrogate him and after making sure plans to kill him. It was inspired by the filmmaker's own experiences while in prison for a total of ten months (three in 2010 and seven in 2022).
Later the film competed for the highest prize of the Cannes film festival’s: Palme d’Or. And after that he became only the fourth person ever to join the list of people who have won the top prize at Europe’s major film festivals, (two others are Venice and Berlin), along with Henri-Georges Clouzot, Michelangelo Antonioni, and Robert Altman.)
Neon, an American Independent film distribution studio which has distributed movies like Anora and Parasite, secured the rights to the movie at Cannes and did campaigning for the film. Because of it the movie, It Was Just An Accident, was nominated in the categories of Best International Feature and Best Original Screenplay at 98th Academy Awards. The movie was also shown at Toronto and San Sebastian, as well as the New York Film Festival.
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Jafar Panahi is a revered filmmaker worldwide for his ability as an artist to defy the expected norms even its the government that is against. When he was jailed many big names across the film industry were behind his support. The auteur started his career with his debut movie, The White Balloon 1995 after having assisted previously another legendary Iranian filmmaker, Abbas Kiarostami.
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