India’s Economy to grow at 7% for fiscal year 2026-27: Moody’s

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IN ITS REVISED ESTIMATION, Moody’s ratings on Wednesday November 11, 2026, has forecasted the Indian economy to grow at 7% for the fiscal year 2026-27, a 0.5% increase from its previous estimation (6.5%) recognizing a broad-based economic momentum and India’s ability to cope with shortage of energy supply shock amid Iran war.
The US-based rating agency in its Global Macro Outlook 2027-28 further describes strong consumption activities, better investment dynamics and robust macroeconomic essentials should help India achieve the growth of nearly 7%.
"India's broad-based economic momentum and demonstrated resilience to the energy supply shock warrant upward revisions to our 2026-27 growth forecasts to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent," Moody’s said.
Moody’s however also pointed out some unfavourable factors like sustaining price-hike can put pressure on household consumption in near-term growth, a dearth of southwest monsoon and strong El Nino condition could pose risk on agricultural yield and rural demand with the headline inflation near the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6% range.
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“With the RBI on track to raise rates further, tighter monetary policy could delay the recovery in private investment,” Moody's added.
The agency appreciated India’s resilience to adjust flexibly to absorb the energy price shock much better than assumed, supported by India’s ability to diversify crude oil and gas supplies. State-backed oil marketing companies and tax cuts have also protected consumers from the lethal impact of higher energy prices.
It further mentioned India’s miraculous refining capacity, including world’s biggest single-site refining complex (Jamnagar, Gujrat), has assisted to control the fuel supply disruption while sustaining India as a major exporter of refined petroleum products.
“High frequency indicators, including robust capital goods production and imports, accelerating industrial credit growth and rising capacity utilisation, suggest that India may be at the cusp of a new private capex cycle after several years of corporate and banking- sector balance sheet repair,” the U.S.-based agency said.
Moody’s revised growth projection related to the Indian economy has come amid a series of major world rating agencies showing their optimism in the Indian economy and increasing their rating projections from previous estimations.
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The Asian Development Bank had previously raised their projections for the current fiscal year at 7%, up from 6.6% earlier. While Fitch and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have also raised their prediction to 6.9% and 7.1% respectively.
The World Bank correcting its last month 6.6% projections has also forecasted a growth to 7.1% citing a clear domestic demand and stronger exports despite global uncertainties. The same risk the World Bank has also mentioned related to soaring global oil prices, El Nino and unpredictability in capital flows.
[Rh/GS]
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