India’s Economy to grow at 7% for fiscal year 2026-27: Moody’s

IN ITS REVISED ESTIMATION, Moody’s ratings on Wednesday November 11, 2026, has forecasted the Indian economy to grow at 7% for the fiscal year 2026-27, a 0.5% increase from its previous estimation (6.5%) recognizing a broad-based economic momentum and India’s ability to cope with shortage of energy supply shock amid Iran war.

The US-based rating agency in its Global Macro Outlook 2027-28 further describes strong consumption activities, better investment dynamics and robust macroeconomic essentials should help India achieve the growth of nearly 7%.

"India's broad-based economic momentum and demonstrated resilience to the energy supply shock warrant upward revisions to our 2026-27 growth forecasts to 7 per cent from 6.5 per cent," Moody’s said.

Moody’s however also pointed out some unfavourable factors like sustaining price-hike can put pressure on household consumption in near-term growth, a dearth of southwest monsoon and strong El Nino condition could pose risk on agricultural yield and rural demand with the headline inflation near the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6% range.