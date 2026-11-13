Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces third affair allegation involving another employee

ON THURSDAY, November 12, 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned from his position at the company following revelations of two affairs. In his final hours as chief executive officer, Huang reportedly looked broken and exhausted, with the energy that once won hearts seemingly depleted. After weeks of fighting to retain his position, he finally surrendered and started using phrases like “whatever” and “I don’t care.” According to people who have spoken to him recently, he has also started blaming himself, even calling himself a “piece of sh–.”

According to Reuters, the former Nvidia CEO had an intimate relationship with another employee, bringing the total number of reported affairs to three. The latest revelation came just after Huang resigned from his position following allegations of two affairs.