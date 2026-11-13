Former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces third affair allegation involving another employee

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
ON THURSDAY, November 12, 2026, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned from his position at the company following revelations of two affairs. In his final hours as chief executive officer, Huang reportedly looked broken and exhausted, with the energy that once won hearts seemingly depleted. After weeks of fighting to retain his position, he finally surrendered and started using phrases like “whatever” and “I don’t care.” According to people who have spoken to him recently, he has also started blaming himself, even calling himself a “piece of sh–.”
According to Reuters, the former Nvidia CEO had an intimate relationship with another employee, bringing the total number of reported affairs to three. The latest revelation came just after Huang resigned from his position following allegations of two affairs.
The first alleged affair was with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Singapore-based cloud company MegaSpeed, who is suspected of being a Chinese spy. On November 8, 2026, Huang admitted in a statement that he had been unfaithful to his wife but did not name anyone. The second alleged affair was with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's Vice President of Healthcare.
Reuters reported the latest development on November 13, 2026, stating that the 63-year-old former executive had been involved in a third affair with another employee while married to his wife. The report did not mention the employee's name, and her identity remains anonymous. Reuters also stated that it had attempted to contact the woman but was unsuccessful.
Several people associated with Huang were approached for comments, but they either declined to comment or could not be reached.
Huang's personal life has become a major challenge for the company as well as the stock market. His departure could create uncertainty in the artificial intelligence industry, which he played a major role in building. Nvidia has developed an extensive ecosystem around its AI chips through complex financial arrangements.
Huang spent decades building the company into a multinational AI chip behemoth worth trillions. He was known for paying attention to every tiny detail, whether it was related to AI chip architecture or employee compensation. He was also famous for his unscripted, candid and energetic speaking style, often accompanied by a blunt tone.
As part of its strategy, the company works with cloud computing firms and AI labs to make purchasing its chips easier for businesses. Following his resignation, the company appointed finance chief Colette Kress as its interim CEO while searching for Huang's permanent replacement.
The stock market has also been affected by these back-to-back revelations. Nvidia shares fell by 5.5% on Thursday, and the stock has lost more than 30% of its value since reaching its peak in October 2026.
The sudden fall was rapid and shocking for many, marking one of the steepest declines involving a tech billionaire who was among the biggest names in the industry just two weeks ago.
[Rh/VP/RS]
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