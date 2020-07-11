Saturday, July 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Zuckerberg Integrates Apps with WhatsApp
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Zuckerberg Integrates Apps with WhatsApp

People worry WhatsApp may lose its flavor as Zuckerberg integrates apps

0
WhatsApp may lose its flavour as Zuckerberg integrates apps
Co-founders -- Brian Acton and Jan Koum -- have quit a couple of years back over an alleged difference of opinion with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over data privacy, encryption and issues line monetizing the platform. Pixabay

WhatsApp has so far been a great experience for billions of users globally where there are no ads in-between chats, no distractions like promoted posts and in-app pop-ups, but integration with the rest of Facebook family of apps may mar the beauty of this end-to-end-encrypted mobile messaging platform.

The world of social media is soon going to change as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg inches closer to fulfill its dream of integrating all his services into one cross-platform movement of personal data among Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Follow us on Twitter to get more exciting news updates from us!!

Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for over $19 billion.

Both WhatsApp co-founders — Brian Acton and Jan Koum — have quit a couple of years back over an alleged difference of opinion with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over data privacy, encryption and issues line monetizing the platform, which they always wanted to remain free from distractions and work like a pure, independent chat experience.

In an interview with Forbes, Acton explained that a disagreement on monetizing WhatsApp was the reason he quit Facebook and gave up $850 million on the table.

WhatsApp may lose its flavour as Zuckerberg integrates apps
The world of social media is soon going to change as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg inches closer to fulfill its dream of integrating all his services into one cross-platform movement. Pixabay

Acton alleged that Zuckerberg was in a rush to make money from the messaging service and undermine elements of its encryption technology.

“Targeted advertising is what makes me unhappy,” Acton said.

Both Acton and Koum never wanted WhatsApp to become a platform full of ads, tweak its encryption standards, or merge it with other apps.

Now, few such hints are seen in an early-stage experiment in integrating Facebook Messenger with WhatsApp via a cross-chat feature.

WABetaInfo, a fan website that closely tracks WhatsApp Beta developer versions, has found a database in Facebook Messenger that will allow Messenger to understand whether WhatsApp contacts are blocked.

“It will contain details on the state of a chat and whether push notifications are active or not”.

WhatsApp may lose its flavour as Zuckerberg integrates apps
The move will let the social networking giant tout higher user engagement to advertisers, further ramping up its advertising division that has taken a hit in recent days as more and more brands leave the platform over its inaction to check harmful posts, especially from the political leaders. Pixabay

Facebook is apparently collecting the code for a local database. It can find out if a WhatsApp contact is blocked, find a phone number, find whether or not a chat is archived.

Similarly, Instagram is also working on integrating Messenger.

Zuckerberg has revealed his plans to integrate its chat services to let billions of users message one another across platforms. Calling it a long-term project, Zuckerberg had said the cross-app functionality will happen in 2020 or beyond.

More than the commercial benefits of the chat integration between the apps, he said he was concerned about data encryption.

“The first reason that I’m excited about this is moving more to end-to-end encryption by default in more of our products. People really like this in WhatsApp. I think it’s the direction that we should be going in with more things in the future,” Zuckerberg told analysts during a conference call.

Also Read: Business and Finding Ways of Survival During Covid

The move will let the social networking giant tout higher user engagement to advertisers, further ramping up its advertising division that has taken a hit in recent days as more and more brands leave the platform over its inaction to check harmful posts, especially from the political leaders.

The cross-platform experience is still some time away but whether it will spare WhatsApp is doubtful as the monetization drive is a double-edged sword, strongly capable of killing simple, pure user experiences in an ear of digital advertising. (IANS)

Previous articleThe Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale
Next articleWorld Population Day: Bringing Back The Debate on Family Planning

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Investments in Family Planning During COVID-19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Highlighting the need to focus on sexual and reproductive health rights of girls and women, a policy paper released by Population Foundation of India...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Strokes Linked to Covid-19 Have Higher Mortality Rate, Says Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that acute ischemic stroke (AIS) linked to Covid-19 is more severe, leads to worse functional outcomes, and...
Read more
Lead Story

World Population Day: Bringing Back The Debate on Family Planning

NewsGram Desk - 0
Family planning is central to gender equality and women empowerment, and it is a key factor in reducing poverty. Millions of girls and women...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Investments in Family Planning During COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Highlighting the need to focus on sexual and reproductive health rights of girls and women, a policy paper released by Population Foundation of India...
Read more

Strokes Linked to Covid-19 Have Higher Mortality Rate, Says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
An international team of researchers has found that acute ischemic stroke (AIS) linked to Covid-19 is more severe, leads to worse functional outcomes, and...
Read more

World Population Day: Bringing Back The Debate on Family Planning

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Family planning is central to gender equality and women empowerment, and it is a key factor in reducing poverty. Millions of girls and women...
Read more

Zuckerberg Integrates Apps with WhatsApp

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
WhatsApp has so far been a great experience for billions of users globally where there are no ads in-between chats, no distractions like promoted...
Read more

The Marriage of Shiva and Parvati: An Iconic Tale

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
As the wedding season is upon us, let's know more about the iconic marriage and procession of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Shiva and Parvati It is...
Read more

Ali Fazal Stands For Gender Equality

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ali Fazal is all for gender equality, and wants the issue of domestic violence to be destigmatized. He had earlier joined hands with actor-filmmaker...
Read more

High Blood Sugar Increases Covid-19 Death Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Covid-19 patients with abnormally high blood sugar are at an increased risk of severe complications and more than twice as likely to face death,...
Read more

Covid-19 Pandemic Made 147M People Unemployed: Researchers

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic has made 147 million people unemployed, adding that the global consumption loss...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada