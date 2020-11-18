Thursday, November 19, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Only 10% of ICU Beds With Ventilators Available in Delhi
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Only 10% of ICU Beds With Ventilators Available in Delhi

138 ICU beds with ventilators out of 1,349 are vacant including both private and government hospitals

0
ICU
About 10 percent of the ICU beds with ventilators are vacant across the city, while 12 percent of the ICU beds without ventilators are unoccupied. Unsplash

As Delhi faces the wrath of coronavirus infections, both government and private hospitals are left with only 10 percent ICU beds with ventilators, which are extremely crucial for patients with severe disease.

According to the Delhi government’s corona application, 138 ICU beds with ventilators out of 1,349 are vacant, 283 ICU beds without ventilators out of 2,241 are free and 7,584 normal Covid-19 beds out of 16,874 are available.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

About 10 percent of the ICU beds with ventilators are vacant across the city, while 12 percent of the ICU beds without ventilators are unoccupied, as per the latest data from the government’s mobile app on COVID-related information.

This comes as a shock as 32 percent of the ICU beds with ventilators, 31 percent of ICU beds without ventilators were vacant till November 2.

As many as six government hospitals out of the 15 under Delhi and Central governments have zero ICU beds with ventilators. The rest are only left with 86 ventilator beds.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Those who have run out of them include GTB Hospital, Sardar Patel Covid Army Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, and Northern Railway and Base Hospital.

ICU
On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that COVID-19 tests will be increased to over one lakh to 1.25 lakh. Unsplash

“The number of patients is increasing for the last two weeks. There are 430 ICU beds in the hospital, out of which 390 are currently occupied. I believe that post-Diwali, the number of patients is increasing due to exposure,” said Ritu Saxena, Medical Superintendent at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, told IANS.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: कोरोना वैक्सीन मिथकों को तोड़ने के लिए आगे आई टीम हेलो

Similarly, 60 out of 81 private hospitals also have zero ICU beds with ventilators in the city. The ICU bed capacity in Delhi hospitals will be increased to over 6,000 in the next 3-4 days from the existing 3,523 beds, the Health Ministry said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The capital city has been witnessing the third Covid-19 wave. On Monday, Delhi recorded 3,797 fresh coronavirus cases and 99 deaths. The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases was recorded on November 11. The spike in cases has coincided with the festive season, pollution, and the onset of winter.

On Sunday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Covid-19 tests will be increased to over one lakh to 1.25 lakh. Moreover, the Centre has assured that 750 ICU beds will be made available at the DRDO center. It will also help the Delhi government in getting BiPAP machines to increase the number of ICU beds in Delhi government facilities.

ALSO READ: What Can Dermal Fillers Do?

Besides this, the Delhi High Court recently allowed the state government to reserve 80 percent ICU beds in 33 private hospitals for Covid-19 patients. (IANS)

Previous articleAmazon Introduces Medicines Delivery in The US
Next articleFacial And Jaw Pain Increases Due To COVID Anxiety

RELATED ARTICLES

India

73% Indian IT Leaders To Increase 2021 Cloud Budget

NewsGram Desk - 0
About 73 percent of India's IT leaders plan to make significant increases in their 2021 cloud budgets to make remote working easier, said a...
Read more
Health & Fitness

House To House COVID Testing Beginning in Delhi This Weekend

NewsGram Desk - 0
To track the COVID-19 virus amid rising cases in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in coordination with the Delhi government...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Masks Don’t Hinder Lung Function While Exercising

NewsGram Desk - 0
While a face mask might feel uncomfortable, researchers have said that they do not significantly change the actual work of breathing or the flow...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

73% Indian IT Leaders To Increase 2021 Cloud Budget

India NewsGram Desk - 0
About 73 percent of India's IT leaders plan to make significant increases in their 2021 cloud budgets to make remote working easier, said a...
Read more

House To House COVID Testing Beginning in Delhi This Weekend

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
To track the COVID-19 virus amid rising cases in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in coordination with the Delhi government...
Read more

Masks Don’t Hinder Lung Function While Exercising

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While a face mask might feel uncomfortable, researchers have said that they do not significantly change the actual work of breathing or the flow...
Read more

Lung Cancer in Non-Smokers Has Increased Five-Fold

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Experts at the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Wednesday said that lung cancer cases among non-smokers have increased five-fold in the past decade. For the past...
Read more

Forest Rights Act Being Executed in Jammu And Kashmir

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Forest Rights Act is being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir as efforts are afoot to grant and safeguard the rights of forest dwellers...
Read more

Google Fit Updates A Better Tracking of Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced an update to its Fit mobile app with a new centralized home screen of health-related information and more sleep tracking data. The...
Read more

Exposure To Air Pollution May Affect Mental Health in Future

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that higher exposure to air pollution may affect mental health later in life. In a study...
Read more

Facial And Jaw Pain Increases Due To COVID Anxiety

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The stress and anxiety experienced by the general population during Covid-19 lockdown brought about a significant rise in facial and jaw pain, as well...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada